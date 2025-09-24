Azam Khan Sidesteps Questions On Akhilesh, Fuels Speculation On SP Rift

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan appeared before the media on Wednesday for the first time since his release from jail. Instead of extending a warm acknowledgment to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav — who had promised to withdraw cases against him if the party comes to power in 2027 — Khan deflected questions, offering witty but evasive replies that revealed little about his future plans.

When asked whether Akhilesh had called him, Khan quipped, “Do not try to create fire. Believe me, the only phone number I remembered in the world was my wife’s. Now I have even forgotten that. After spending five years in jail, how can a person even use a mobile?”

Pressed further on whether senior SP leaders would meet him, Khan downplayed his role. “I am not a big leader. I am a big servant, a khadim,” he remarked. On the question of cases being withdrawn if the SP forms government in 2027, he added cautiously, “Perhaps there may be no need for that. As for 2027, I cannot make any predictions.”

Political analysts say the tone of his remarks speaks volumes. “Khan is still wary of the SP leadership. By not committing himself, he is signalling unease and keeping his options open,” said Manoj Bhadra, a Lucknow-based commentator. Rajendra Kumar, another political analyst, added, “This was his moment to close ranks with Akhilesh, but he chose to stay vague. It shows the trust deficit is unresolved.”

Khan’s reticence comes despite the groundswell of support on Tuesday evening, when he returned to Rampur after 23 months in Sitapur Jail. His convoy of nearly 100 vehicles was greeted by cheering crowds, with an estimated 8,000–10,000 supporters gathered outside his home. Some even staged a sit-in overnight, refusing to leave without meeting him.

For many of his loyalists, Khan’s release has revived hopes of his re-emergence as a central voice for Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. Yet his refusal to endorse Akhilesh Yadav publicly has left the political landscape uncertain. Observers believe Khan may now try to reassert himself independently, or at least bargain harder for his space within the SP.

By sidestepping direct answers, Khan has ensured one thing — his return is no mere homecoming. It has reopened questions about the fragile equation between him and Akhilesh Yadav, with potential implications for the Samajwadi Party’s Muslim base and the opposition’s prospects in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections.