AYUSH Ministry receives subject-related documents of Coronil trial

Amid the controversy over a new drug by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali – Coronil, AYUSH Ministry on Thursday said that they have received the subject-related documents of Coronil trial and are verifying the documents.
AYUSH Ministry issued a statement and said, "In the given context, it is to acknowledge the receipt of subject-related documents of the clinical trial including site of a clinical study and medical research, Institutional Ethics Committee (rEc) clearance, registration details in Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI), study protocol, sample size and study results data."
The statement further added that the Ministry will have the study documents verified for validation of the data of the research outcome.
"This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the statement read.
The statement was signed by the Drug Policy Section of Ministry of AYUSH.
Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday had launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and had said clinical trials have shown favourable results.
After the official announcement by the Patanjali, Minister of State for the Union AYUSH Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday had said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it.
In a release, the Union AYUSH Ministry had said that facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to it. It had said the concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company was informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and directives issued by the Central government in the wake of COVID outbreak.
The Ministry had also requested concerned state licensing authority of Uttrakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID-19.
Later, AYUSH Ministry of Uttarakhand issued a clarification that the license issued for the concerned drug was just for the production of immunity booster kits and fever medicine and not to find a cure for coronavirus.
License Officer of Uttarakhand Ayurved Dept while talking about the controversy told ANI, "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them the license. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved a license for immunity booster, cough & fever. We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit (for COVID19).
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)