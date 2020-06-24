AYUSH Ministry receives subject-related documents of Coronil trial

"This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the statement read.

The statement was signed by the Drug Policy Section of Ministry of AYUSH.

Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday had launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating COVID-19 and had said clinical trials have shown favourable results.

After the official announcement by the Patanjali, Minister of State for the Union AYUSH Ministry Shripad Naik on Wednesday had said that his Ministry will clear its stance on pharmaceutical giant Patanjali's newly-launched ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' for the novel coronavirus after reviewing the report sent by it.