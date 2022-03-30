AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal meets Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon in New Delhi

AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday met Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement

"We met a delegation from Mexico & they requested to collaborate with us. AYUSH products are becoming famous in the world & are giving relief from diseases," ANI quoted Sarbananda Sonowal as saying.

The Mexican Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi earlier on his first official visit to India on March 30 and will hold talks to strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico.

Casaubon is on a two-day visit at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Delighted to welcome Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on his first official visit to India. The visit will involve discussions on our ongoing cooperation and on ways to further strengthen the privileged partnership between India & Mexico,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted.

Both Jaishankar and Casaubon will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest. Marcelo Ebrard C will also visit Mumbai.

At present, Mexico is India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar invites Bangladesh Foreign Minister to visit India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:28 PM IST