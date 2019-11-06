Ayodhya verdict: Religious leaders join hands for peace

Mumbai: Following the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, Mumbai witnessed severe bloodbath. Riots broke out in every nook and corner in the city. To ensure such events do not repeat after the Ayodhya verdict comes out, leaders of Muslim organisations are holding meetings and campaigns to spread awareness of harmony among the people of their community.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce the verdict in the middle of November. Till then Muslim leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure peace prevails no matter what would the verdict be.

"Majority of the people want peace, we are working beyond the religious and party lines. Leaders from both the communities have joined hands for peace," said social activist Feroze Mithiborewala at a meeting held at the Islam Gymkhana on Wednesday evening.

Feroze informed, over the last couple of weeks, senior leaders and imams of the Muslim community have met leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal (BD) to hold a dialogue for spreading awareness among people.

He further informed, the basic objective of both the community is no matter what would the verdict be, there will not be any celebrations or protests.

"Leaders of both VHP and BD showed equal enthusiasm to our proposal. There was a communication gap between the communities, its time we start bridging the gap," added Feroze.

Sagir Dange, former deputy Mayor of Vasai-Virar municipality was also one of the key speakers in the meeting. He said, the need to make people understand to respect the supreme court verdict is important. He also feels, the youth are often misguided and instigated to do something heinous by a certain section of people and to prevent these activities, such awareness campaigns are necessary.

"One will win and one will lose. But it's important, to have a cordial respect for each other, that's what keep the balance in society," stated Dange.

Echoing similar sentiments, community activist, Ali Siddiqui stated, social media should not be taken seriously, and people needs to be enlightened on the proper usage of social media. Siddiqui have also stated, a group of community leaders will be meeting Mumbai Police cyber cell experts to request them for stricter surveillance.

"Social media plays an important role, it has the potential to make or break a situation. People needs to be made aware of tackling fake news," says Siddiqui.

The leaders are also stated to meet senior political leaders as well and to put forth their dialogues.

"Religion is always used to garner votes by every political parties, we will meet political leaders and request them to not address this issue while making political speeches," said Dr. Azimuddin.