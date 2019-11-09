Ayodhya dispute case: Judgement is unanimous, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said that the verdict on the Ayodhya land title dispute case is "unanimous" and that it will preserve balance.

"This court must accept faith and belief of worshippers. The court should preserve balance. I will take about half an hour to read it," Chief Justice Gogoi said during the course of proceedings today.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising will shortly pronounce the verdict on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.