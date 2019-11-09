Ayodhya Verdict: Everyone's responsibility to maintain unity, social harmony, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said irrespective of the decision, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain the country's tradition of unity and social harmony.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"Whatever the decision of the court, in this hour, the responsibility of maintaining the country's thousands of years old tradition of unity and social harmony is on all of us," she said in a tweet.

"This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence," the Congress general secretary said.