Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: The Muslim architect who first found proof of Hindu structure under Babri Masjid

And while he claims that those who had suppressed his voice had also hampered his professional career, Muhammed would go on to be a part of many an important archaeological discovery. He was part of massive discoveries and excavations such as that of Akbar's Ibadat Khana or the Buddhist stupa built by Ashoka in Kesaria. He successfully persuaded dacoits to permit restoration of temples and came up with the idea of building a Replica Museum. He retired as the as regional director (north) of the Archaeological Survey of India.

In 2016, KK Muhammad ruffled feathers after his autobiography spoke about how Marxist historians had sided with extremist Muslim groups to sideline efforts to bring out the fact that there was a temple at the site.

It must however be mentioned that while the Supreme Court verdict talks about the existence of non-Islamic structures, there is no specific mention of the temple Muhammad claims existed. The Supreme Court noted the presence of relics and structures that were not Islamic citing that they had been "noticed in 1858, 1873, 1885, 1949 and 1950 and continued until the demolition of the entire structure on 6 December 1992". They spoke about a "a Bedi which was noticed by Tieffenthaler in his account" and other Hindu structures "including Sita Rasoi, Ramchabutra and Bhandar".

And to be fair, if his word was not believed at the time, KK Muhammad's claims would indeed not make it to an official document. And as such, there is simply no way to confirm once and for all what really happened.

The details remain lost in the annals of time, or ground to dust amid the Babri Masjid demolition. And with a new structure slated to come up tomorrow, it seems that this is a question that will continue to prevail.