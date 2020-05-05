Authorities allow marriage functions with a maximum attendance of 10 people in Latur

In a letter, Latur Collector G Shreekant stated that the 10 people include the bride and groom, and all those who take part must be residents of the district.
The function must be held in a house and social distancing norms must be followed strictly, he said, adding that the respective tehsildar will ensure all these directives are followed.
Latur is over 290 kilometres from Aurangabad.
