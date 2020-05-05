India

Authorities allow marriage functions with a maximum attendance of 10 people in Latur

Amid easing of restrictions in the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak in non-containment areas, the authorities in Latur in Maharashtra have allowed marriage functions to go ahead with maximum attendance of 10 people.

In a letter, Latur Collector G Shreekant stated that the 10 people include the bride and groom, and all those who take part must be residents of the district.

The function must be held in a house and social distancing norms must be followed strictly, he said, adding that the respective tehsildar will ensure all these directives are followed.

Latur is over 290 kilometres from Aurangabad.

