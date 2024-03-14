 Author And Philanthropist Sudhha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member In The Presence Of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAuthor And Philanthropist Sudhha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member In The Presence Of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Author And Philanthropist Sudhha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member In The Presence Of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

Sudha Murty's husband and co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy was also seen accompanying her at the event.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
X/ ANI

Philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as the Rajya Sabha member after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the event held in the Parliament.

Sudha Murty's husband and co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murthy was also seen accompanying her at the event.

After her nomination, PM Modi had taken to X to congratulate Murty and said her contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi posted on X.

Speaking to ANI after her nomination Sudha Murthy had said "I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor.." When asked about whether this could be considered a step into the political arena, Sudha Murty was clear that she did not consider herself a politician.

Read Also
In Photos: After Sudha Murthy's Rajya Sabha Nomination; Here Are Notable Nominated & Retiring...
article-image

"I don't think that I could consider myself as a politician and I'm not a politician. I'm a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's (UK PM Rishi Sunak) politics is for his country and it is different, and my work is different. I'm a government worker now," she responded.

Read Also
Padma Shri Sudha Murthy In Awe Of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum, Lauds Detailed Artefacts
article-image

The well-known author has contributed to English and Kannada literature and had retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 for her contributions in the field of social work.In 2006, she was conferred the Padma Shri. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Are Dismantling Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution', Says Congress Slamming One Nation One...

'They Are Dismantling Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution', Says Congress Slamming One Nation One...

One Nation One Poll Report: 5 Key Take Aways Of Recommendations Of Ram Nath Kovind Led Panel

One Nation One Poll Report: 5 Key Take Aways Of Recommendations Of Ram Nath Kovind Led Panel

Mad Dog On Biting Spree: Panic Grips Villages As Stray Dog Bites 17 People In J&K’s Baramulla

Mad Dog On Biting Spree: Panic Grips Villages As Stray Dog Bites 17 People In J&K’s Baramulla

Author And Philanthropist Sudhha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member In The Presence Of Vice...

Author And Philanthropist Sudhha Murthy Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member In The Presence Of Vice...

Kerala Lottery Result: March 14, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-513 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: March 14, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-513 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...