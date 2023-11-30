Padma Shri Sudha Murthy In Awe Of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum, Lauds Detailed Artefacts

Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla interacting with chairperson of Infosys Foundation Padma Shri Sudha Murty at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Wednesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Sudha Narayan Murthy visited MP Tribal Museum in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. She lauded the tribals for the detailed artifacts and appreciate officials for the 'excellent' preservation of the property.

“Excellent preservation, well done. Detailing is seen everywhere. I am impressed by the work done by the staff and tribal people . Probably it is a unique institute which shows and preserves tribal culture,” Muthy wrote in a feedback.

Earlier on Tuesday, Muthy had visited UNESCO World Heritage Site Sanchi Stupa and was highly impressed by the maintenance of the property.

She spent around two hours in the museum and visited all the galleries of the museum. She said that the exhibits displayed in the galleries in the museum are very well presented, brief descriptions of which are available. It is a unique institution to showcase and preserve the tribals.

After visiting the museum, she observed the project of Ekatmdham proposed by Adi Guru Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas in Omkareshwar and saw the screening of a film, made on the Nyas and the museum. She praised these innovative projects of the department.

Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla told Free Press that Sudha Murthy was highly impressed by the museum. She also became very emotional after watching a documentary on Adi Guru Shankar Sanskritik Ekta Nyas.

“ She said that she will visit the Museum as well as Omkareshwar. She had come to Omkareshwar 25 years ago,” Shukla said, adding that “ We gifted a Gond painting and books to her.”

Director, Culture Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Curator of the museum Ashok Mishra, Assistant Director of the Nyas Shailendra Mishra and other officers and employees were present.