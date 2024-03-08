In Photos: After Sudha Murthy's Rajya Sabha Nomination; Here Are Notable Nominated & Retiring Figures In Upper House

By: Aleesha Sam | March 08, 2024
The President Of India Draupadi Murmu has nominated Sudha Murthy to Rajya Sabha
As per law 12 members can be nominated by The President of India; Here a list of members notable nominated, retiring members in Rajya Sabha
Ranjan Gogoi is an Indian former advocate and judge. Nominated by former President Ramnath Kovind on March 2020
D. Veerendra Heggade an Indian philanthropist and was nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha since July 2022
Ilaiyaraaja is an Indian musician, composer, and much more working prominently in Tamil films, he was nominated to rajya Sabha in July 2022
Sonal Mansighn is a Indian classical dancer, nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2018 is retiring this year
Ram Shakal is a Indian politician who was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2018 and will be retiring on 2024
Rakesh Sinha is a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha since July 2018, Sinha is also the member of BJP and RSS
A Indian Olympic boxer, Mary Kom is also a former member of the Upper House she served in office since 2016 to 2022
Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was also nominated to Rajya Sabha in 2018 and served the office till 2022
