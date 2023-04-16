Atiq Ahmed's killers: Know everything about Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh & Arun Maurya |

After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj in full media glare on Saturday night, the father of one of the assailants on Sunday said his son was jobless and a drug addict.

Lovelesh Tiwari from Banda, Arun Maurya from Baghela Pukhta and Sunny Singh from Kasganj were identified as the alleged three shooters in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

My son was jailed earlier in a case: Accused Lovelesh Tiwari's father

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Yagya Tiwari, father of Lovelesh, one of the arrested shooters said, "He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lovelesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him in which he slapped a girl. He was jailed in that case."

#WATCH | UP: ...We have no information about how he reached there and we didn't mean anything to him...He is a drug addict...We don't know anything about him...: Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari who shot gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf pic.twitter.com/ClmtzkKL9k — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

"He doesn't work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Yagya Tiwari added.

Lovelesh's mother breaks into tears talking about her son

In an another interview to news reporters, Lovelesh's mother broke down in tears expressing concern about her sons' destiny. "Don't know what was written in his fate," said Asha, mother of accused Lovelesh Tiwari.

"He was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off," his mother added, turning emotional.

#WATCH | Banda, UP: "Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha" says Asha, mother of accused Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf yesterday in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/QUsuJWzCVe — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Sunny Singh's family spoke about the accused

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Pintu Singh, brother of shooter Sunny Singh said, "He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and dont know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident."

Arun Maurya's family members have no clue about him killing Atiq & Ashraf Ahmed

Arun Maurya, one of the accused in the Atiq Ahmed murder case is said to be a resident of Baghela Pukhta village. According to report in Navbharat, Arun has allegedly been living outside the village for the past six years. He was on the run after the murder of a police officer at the GRP police station.

Arun's parents died 15 years ago. A female relative of Arun, told the media that Arun has not been coming here for days, and his farming has been affected. When asked if she knew that Arun had killed Atiq and Ashraf, the woman said he had no information about it.

Kasganj, UP | Police team reaches the residence of accused Arun Maurya, one of the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf yesterday in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/mTOkWjvESo — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf was killed in front of cops

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP's leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

CM Yogi ordered judicial commission

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered the setting up of a three-member judicial commission to probe the incident.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He chaired a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. The CM also ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," an officer said.

A forensic team also reached the scene of the incident and collected samples.

Moments before their killing, the slain gangster siblings, who were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, were speaking to the media while being taken for a medical and their murder was captured on camera.

"Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye (they did not take us, so we did not go)" were Atiq Ahmed's last words, when asked what did he have to say on not being taken to his son Asad's burial.