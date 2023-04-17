Atiq Ahmed killing: Gangster-politician shot 9 times, states autopsy report |

The brutal murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed, known for his criminal activities and political involvement, has shocked the nation. Ahmed was shot at least nine times outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh, with the incident captured on live TV.

His brother, Ashraf Ahmed, was also shot dead during the attack. The autopsy report reveals the gruesome details of the injuries sustained by both victims, and sheds light on the ongoing security concerns and lapses in the Uttar Pradesh police system.

Autopsy findings

The autopsy conducted by a team of five doctors revealed that Atiq Ahmed was shot once in the head and eight times in the chest and back. The headshot was captured on live TV as three shooters fired bullets at him and his brother, killing them instantly, according to a report in NDTV.

Ashraf Ahmed also sustained five bullet injuries, with one on the face and four on his back. The autopsy findings highlight the brutality and intensity of the attack, and raise questions about the motives and planning behind the murder.

According to the report, the proceedings were videographed as well to ensure proper probe into the high-profile case.

Atiq Ahmed's criminal background

Atiq Ahmed was a notorious gangster-turned-politician, with a long history of criminal activities. He faced over 100 criminal cases and was the prime accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005. He was also named as an accused in the recent murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in Raju Pal's murder case.

Ahmed had been in and out of prison, with his recent transfer to a Gujarat prison in 2019 due to his alleged involvement in a businessman's kidnapping. His frequent court hearings in Prayagraj and the media attention surrounding his case had raised concerns about his security.

Security lapses and allegations

Reportedly, Ahmed had repeatedly alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police were planning to stage an encounter to kill him. He had claimed that the media's presence was the only thing keeping him safe. However, ironically, he was talking to the press when his killers, disguised as journalists, opened fire.

The incident has raised serious questions about the security measures for high-profile prisoners and the lapses in the police system. The Uttar Pradesh government has faced criticism for its failure to protect Ahmed and prevent such a brazen attack.

High-level probe ordered

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into the incident, acknowledging the lapses in security and the need for a thorough investigation. The authorities have also videographed the post-mortem examination to ensure transparency and accountability in the probe.

The murder of Atiq Ahmed has garnered widespread attention and calls for action to address the security challenges faced by high-profile prisoners and witnesses in criminal cases.