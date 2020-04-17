'At least show the real poor': Doordarshan bashed for 'fake' people praising PM Modi for transferring Rs 500 to accounts

Earlier this month, the Rural Development Ministry released Rs 500 for women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in accordance with the announcement made last month by the government and has said that there will be staggered withdrawal of money in the light of norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Doordarshan, an autonomous public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India reported the reach of this fund ideally meant for the poor. However the reel shared on it’s official Twitter handle didn’t go well with netizens.
A Rural Development Ministry release said that the amount was transferred to the designated accounts. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on March 26 announced that Rs 500 will be given per women PMJDY account holders for next three months under the PM Garib Kalyan Package.
The relief measures were announced for the poor and vulnerable sections in view of the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The release said that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches and ATMs for withdrawal of money to maintain social distancing and for orderly withdrawals.
The release said that State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) convenors have been asked to contact the state governments, apprise them of the plan to stagger disbursal and seek their support for suitable security arrangements. Heads of all public sector and private sector banks have also been asked to issue suitable instructions.
With inputs from ANI
