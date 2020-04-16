PIB facts check news about PM Modi dropping money from helicopters, Twitter says, 'Money Heist level imagination'

Amidst the lockdown enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked a fake news which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to drop money from helicopters in every town.
In a tweet, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Claim: Government is going to drop money from helicopters in every town. #PIBFactCheck: Government is going to do no such thing."
PIB conducted the fact check after a Twitter user, Ajay Acharya, tweeted screenshots of the fake news shown on a TV channel. He had written, "Dear @PrakashJavdekar this @publictvnews is telling gullible people that @narendramodi plans to airdrop currency notes from choppers into every village in India. What kind of watchdog is your I&B ministry? Don't you have the spine to break the liars apart?"
Meanwhile, Twitter users had hilarious reactions once the fact check was conducted. "Some #MoneyHeist level imagination in this fake news...," a Twitter user wrote. "Drones would have been more believable. And cool," said another Twitter user.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Meanwhile, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 12,380 (including 10,477 active cases, 1489 cured/discharged/migrated and 414 deaths), said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)