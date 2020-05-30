At least 80 migrants have died on Shramik trains from May 9 to May 27; over 52 lakh passengers transported, says Railways

At least 80 stranded migrants who had boarded Shramik Special trains between May 9 to May 27 have lost their lives amid the lockdown enforced due to novel coronavirus pandemic, said a report in HT.

Out of these deaths, 18 occurred in the North Eastern Railway zone, 19 in North Central zone and 13 in East Coast Railway zone. The ages of the dead ranged from 4 to 85.

The Shramik Special trains were launched on May 1 to ferry stranded migrant labourers back to their native places. Meanwhile, the data between May 1 and May 8 was not available, said the report.

A zonal railway officer said, “Heat, exhaustion and thirst are among the primary issues faced by the passengers on board these trains. We have seen several of such cases over the past month.”