At least 136 dead as landslides, flooding affect Maharashtra; rescue operations continue

Torrential rains over the last few days has left a trail of destruction across Maharashtra. Visuals shared online show vast swathes of land completely submerged by floodwaters, while other areas have suffered landslides and blockages. The death and injuries toll continues to rise, as officials undertake rescue work. Many others remain stranded in various parts of the western state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will leave for the flood-affected Mahad by helicopter, from Mumbai at 12 pm today. Yesterday he had announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to landslides in Maharashtra's Raigad and announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday evening issued a fresh 'red alert' for Satara, forecasting "extremely heavy rainfall" in the next 24 hours in the hilly `ghat' areas of this Western Maharashtra district where many remain missing after landslides. The Met department also issued `orange alert' for Pune and Kolhapur districts.

"136 accidental deaths reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents," confirmed Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar. Hundreds of people have been evacuated from various areas.