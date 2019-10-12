Assistant parish priest commits suicide by hanging self from ceiling fan

Udupi: Fr Mahesh Dsouza, the 36-year-old assistant parish priest and Principal of Don Bosco School Shirva committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his school cabin. There was no suicide note found at the scene and police are investigating the case.

The police are also conducting a search of his cabin and belongings, as well as scanning the CCTV footage and call records of the deceased. The incident took place on October 11 at Shirva in Udupi.

The news has shocked the community as students and well-wishers knew him as a person with a warm and friendly nature. The reason as to why Fr Mahesh Dsouza took the drastic step is not yet known.

The priest started out as one of the young parishioners of St Lawrence, Moodubelle and was the first ordained priest of the Diocese of Udupi, back in 2013. At that time, he was the headmaster –in-charge of Milagres English Medium School and in 2016 was appointed assistant parish priest of Shirva Church as well as the principal of Don Bosco CBSE School.

He worked selflessly for the betterment of the school and was admired for his kindness and simplicity.

His mortal remains are kept at KMC Hospital and his last rites will be performed on October 15 at Sirva Church.