Assembly polls 2023: BJP announces 48 candidates for Tripura elections; full list here

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.
Tripura CM contesting from Town Bordowali
State Chief Minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali. Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJP's candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.
In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP for the time had formed a government in Tripura, considered the left bastion. The CPI(M) had ruled the state unabated for 25 years.
The BJP top brass was in talks with TIPRA, a regional party founded by former Congress leader and royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman, for a prepoll alliance, which has now been ruled out. The CPI(M) is contesting the state elections in alliance with the Congress this time.
