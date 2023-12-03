Assembly Election Results 2023: Early Trends Show BJP Winning MP, Rajasthan; Congress Leads In Telangana, Chhattisgarh

The BJP has a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress is in the lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh as early results are being tallied for four states. In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead in 101 seats, while the Congress is leading in 81 seats based on preliminary trends.

In Madhya Pradesh, initial trends indicate that the ruling BJP is expanding its lead in 129 seats, surpassing the Congress, which is leading in 99 seats.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, governed by the BRS, the Congress has emerged as an early frontrunner, leading in 67 seats, while the ruling party is ahead in 31 seats. The BJP, seeking to make inroads in the southern state, is leading in 11 seats.

In the dynamic situation unfolding in Rajasthan, the BJP is leading in 101 seats, while the current Congress government is ahead in 81 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the incumbent Congress is leading in 51 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 37 seats.

The election results for Mizoram, which also participated in this election cycle, will be announced a day later, respecting the Christian-majority state's observance of Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh: The ruling BJP has surpassed the halfway mark in Madhya Pradesh, leading in 126 seats, while the Congress party is leading in 102.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to social media to congratulate his party leaders, expressing confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state again. His social media post read, "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Janta Janardan ki Jai." Chouhan is also leading from the Budhni constituency.

Chhattisgarh: In Chhattisgarh, the ruling Congress is ahead with 51 seats, while the BJP holds 37 constituencies. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, however, is trailing from the Patan constituency behind his nephew Varun Baghel, a BJP candidate.

Rajasthan: It was a closely contested battle in Rajasthan according to early trends, but now the BJP has surged ahead in 97 seats, while the incumbent Congress is leading in 85 seats. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot is trailing in the Tonk constituency. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a colleague of Pilot, is leading in the Sardarpur constituency.

Telangana: In Telangana, the Congress is significantly ahead with 64 seats, while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is leading in 41 seats.