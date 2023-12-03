Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023 Live: Who's leading this Assembly Election

Bhupesh Baghel & Raman Singh |

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Live Updates:

Today marks the eagerly awaited moment for political parties in the state as the votes for the Chhattisgarh assembly election held recently will be tallied. The counting is set to commence at 8 am. Chhattisgarh witnessed voting on November 7 and 17, boosting a turnout of 76.31% across these two phase.

Exit polls anticipated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel securing a second consecutive term, albeit with a reduced number of seats. In the lead-up to the state Assembly election, the Congress Party, despite internal divisions, attempting to downplay difference by appointing T S Singh Deo, the primary rival to CM Bhupesh Baghel, as Deputy Chief Minister in June. In contrast, the BJP entered the election with a clear leader. In the 2018 election, Congress ended the 15-year rule of CM Raman Singh's BJP, with Baghel assuming the top position in the state.

Exit Poll

According to various exit polls, Congress is expected to have an advantage though not necessarily a sweeping one. According to ABP News-C Voter predicts 36-48 seats for BJP and 41-45 for Congress.

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Key constituencies

Patan is is gearing up for the high stake showdown as Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel faces a tough challenge from his nephew Vijay Baghel, a Lok Sabha MP from Durg.

In Rajnandgaon, BJP's Raman Singh contends with Giris Devangan, a close confidant of CM Baghel.

The Ambikapur tribal-dominated constituency witnesses a fierce contest between Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo and BJP’s Rajesh Agarwal.

Raipur City South remains a BJP stronghold with Brijmohan Agrawal since 1990.

The Konta Assembly, a reserved seat, Industry Minister Kawasi Lakhma of the Congress, Soyam Muka of the BJP, and Manish Kunjam of the CPI-M engage in a decisive batter on December 3.