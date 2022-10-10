e-Paper Get App
Assam: Two wild elephants, including calf, killed by Rajdhani Express train in Jorhat

While speaking to the media, B Pegi, a forest official, said that the department has alerted railways about the movement of elephants in the area.

Monday, October 10, 2022
Assam: Two wild elephants, including calf, killed by Rajdhani Express train in Jorhat | ANI
Two wild elephants, including a calf, were killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, October 9. The news was confirmed by the Forest officials on Monday.

While speaking to the media, B Pegi, a forest official, said that the department has alerted railways about the movement of elephants in the area. He further appealed to them to control train speed, but they did not oblige.

