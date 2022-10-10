Assam: Two wild elephants, including calf, killed by Rajdhani Express train in Jorhat | ANI

Two wild elephants, including a calf, were killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat on Sunday, October 9. The news was confirmed by the Forest officials on Monday.

While speaking to the media, B Pegi, a forest official, said that the department has alerted railways about the movement of elephants in the area. He further appealed to them to control train speed, but they did not oblige.

Jorhat,Assam | 2 wild elephants incl a calf killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station on 9 Oct. Forest dept alerted railways about movement of elephants in the area &requested them to control train speed,they didn’t oblige: B Pegu, Forest official pic.twitter.com/jZHjF8jXlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022