Assam: Two-time MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigns from Congress party

Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain resigned from Congress on Friday. Borgohain has submitted his resignation letter to the party President Bhupen Borah.



Two-time MLA Borgohain quit the party citing the existing political crisis in Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. In his resignation letter addressed to state Congress president Bhupen Borah, Sushanta Borgohain blamed the present "internal political atmosphere" in the party which forced him to take the decision.



Confirming the developnment Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora said, "He was served a show-cause notice, in reply to which he resigned from the primary membership. We are talking to legal experts on this".

According to a report, Sushanta mentioned that the prevailing situation in the Assam Congress forced him to take the "painful" decision despite his efforts to help the party remain relevant in the state.



"Unfortunately, all the efforts in this direction proved futile, compelling me to take this ultimate decision and the exact reasons for such a painful move on my part have already been conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the centre," Borgohain wrote in his letter to the Assam Congress president.



According to reports, Sushanta will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 1. Sushanta will be the second MLA from the Congress party to join the BJP after the saffron party came to power in Assam for the second time.

Earlier, in June 2021, former Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).