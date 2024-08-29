'Assam To Bring Out White Paper On Demographic Change,' Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Dispur: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma informed that the Assam government will be bringing a white paper by April-May of next year change of demography in the state.

Assam CM said that the white paper will demonstrate how the Muslim population in Hindu-majority areas has increased.

"We are bringing a white paper, how on polling booth level demography is changing in Assam so the people at large realise the challenges. Yesterday I told it in the Assam Assembly that by April or May, we are bringing a comprehensive white paper." CM Sarma said.

हम एक White Paper ले कर आ रहे हैं जिससे यह प्रमाणित होगा कि असम के 28,000 पोलिंग बूथ्स में से 23,000 बूथ्स में जनसांख्यिकी बदल रही है।



For example, in Dhing, there is a village called Kachari Gaon, yet not a single member of the Kachari community resides there today. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 28, 2024

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On Difference Between Reaction Of Hindus & Muslims

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted that Hindus are "not resisting" the demographic changes and "living peacefully" but Muslims are not reacting the same.

"We are bringing a white paper to show how in Hindu majority areas the Muslim population is increasing and there is absolute communal harmony. Hindus are not resisting it. They are living peacefully but an exact reverse situation is happening at the other front." CM Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Appeals Assembly To Look Into The Matter

CM Sarma had appealed to the assembly to look into the matter. He emphasised stopping the migration because of the change in demographics.

"Let us protect the people as they exist today so no migration happens from one village to another. Our intentions have no malice we just want to secure the communal harmony and peace in Assam." Sarma said.

CM Sarma also cited an example and highlighted the changing demographics in Assam. He said that there's a village in Assam called Kachari Gaon, in which no member of the Kachari community resides today.

'Our Next Step Is To Ban Polygamy,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government's priority to focus on the marriage reigstration bill and its next step is to ban polygamy.

"Assam government is not decided on the whole UCC, we are focusing on the Muslim registration bill which we made compulsory, we have said that the registration of the marriage and divorce will be done by sub-registrar rather than 'Kazi'. Our next step is banning polygamy which will be coming in anytime we are just waiting for any judicial comment on Uttarakhand UCC we are looking closely." CM Sarma said.

CM Sarma stressed that the Assam government's "line of action" is different and they are looking at other issues."We are not looking to bring a comprehensive UCC because our line of acion is different.

" We are working against child marriage. We are working against the exploitation of women. Our stand is completely different." Sarma said.