 Champai Soren To Join BJP On Aug 30, Meets HM Amit Shah Along With Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; See Pic
Champai Soren also flirted with the idea of starting his own party, reports had claimed. However, after days of speculations, Himanta Biswa Sarma's post about the JMM veteran joining the BJP on August 30 puts all speculations and rumours to rest.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Champai Soren meets HM Amit Shah along with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X

Delhi: Disgruntled JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (August 26) along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma shared the picture of the meeting and also informed on X that Champai Soren will be joining the BJP on 30th August in Ranchi (Friday).

"Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi," posted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

'I Want Champai Soren & Hemant Soren To Join BJP,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Earlier, Champai Soren had expressed his displeasure with the JMM leadership. Champai, who was the Jharkhand CM while Hemant Soren was in jail after arrested by ED, had to vacate the CM's seat after Hemant Soren came out of prison.

