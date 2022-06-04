Assam: Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha who apprehended fiancé on fraud charges, now faces arrest

Assam Police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha | Photo: Twitter Image

Assam police sub-inspector, who had arrested her fiance, on charges of fraud last month in the state's Nagaon district, was arrested on various charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating, Assam Tribune reported.

According to state media reports, following interrogation for two consecutive days, SI Junmoni Rabha was arrested on Saturday.

The arrest was made by the Majuli police in connection with a case against her fiance on various charges, including “criminal conspiracy” and “cheating”.

Reportedly, two contractors – Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora – had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance, Rana Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

As per reports, Rabha too was allegedly involved in Pogag's crimes when he cheated people. At the time she was posted at Majuli police station.

Several FIRs were lodged against her alleging corruption at a police station in Majuli district, following which she was reportedly transferred to Kaliabor police station from Nagaon district after allegations against her surfaced.

She was interrogated by the police on June 3 due to the fact that her name appeared in the FIRs.

Meanwhile, Pogag was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code and is currently in judicial custody in Nagaon.

(with sources inputs)