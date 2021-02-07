Assam: PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Asom Mala’ programme in Sonitpur district

"I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the 'Asom Mala' programme will be launched, which will boost the state's road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam's economic progress and improve connectivity," PM Modi had tweeted earlier.

"The programme is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office

Meanwhile, the preparations are underway in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal to Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal.

