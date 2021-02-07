ParikshaPeCharcha2021 is here: PM Modi to interact with students on exams soon

As the boards and entrance exams are around the corner, PM Narendra Modi will interact with students in the newest edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha soon.
In this edition, PM Modi will be sharing some valuable tips to deal with the exam stress and nervousness ahead of the upcoming board and entrance exams in the country.
Through an official government Twitter handle, My Gov India, it was informed that the program will be conducted soon.
The post reads: “Get ready to leave behind exam stress and nervousness with PM Narendra Modi in the newest edition of #ParikshaPeCharcha2021. Coming soon, stay tuned for more details!”
Apart from students, PM Modi will also interact with teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' programme.
The program is broadcasted live on Doordarshan and on the Education Ministry's YouTube Channel.
Since 2018 PM Modi interacts with students, teachers, and parents in Pariksha Pe Charcha ahead of the exam season.
The first edition of Prime Minister's Interaction Programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018. While the recent one was held in January 2020.