Assam News: Brahmaputra Becomes Runway Of Pride As IAF Jets Dazzle Northeast For The First Time

Brahmaputra Becomes Runway Of Pride As IAF Jets Dazzle Northeast For The First Time | ANI

Guwahati: The skies over the Brahmaputra turned into a canvas of thunder and grace on Sunday afternoon as fighter jets and helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) roared above Lachit Ghat, marking the first-ever full-scale air show in the Northeast.

Organised by the Eastern Air Command (EAC) to commemorate the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, the event brought together more than 75 aircraft and helicopters performing over 25 breathtaking formations, drawing thousands of spectators to the riverfront in Guwahati.

For two hours — from noon to 2 p.m. — the people of Assam watched in awe as the sky filled with streaks of tricolour smoke, thunderous flypasts, and precision aerobatics. The air reverberated with applause, cheers, and camera clicks as families, students, and veterans gathered to witness history unfold above the Brahmaputra.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended as chief guests, while Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, graced the event. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could not attend due to prior commitments.

Aircraft from seven air bases — Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra, and Panagarh — participated in the display. Each formation carried a symbolic name that resonated with the Northeast’s spirit — Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Barak, and Haati (Elephant).

The show opened with a fitting tribute to Assam’s legendary warrior Lachit Borphukan, as the indigenous LCA Tejas, flying under the call sign “Lachit,” pierced through the blue sky, its afterburners drawing gasps and applause from the crowd.

What followed was a seamless display of power and precision. From Rafales and Sukhoi-30 MKIs to Mirages, Jaguars, and MiG-29s, the IAF showcased the full might of its air fleet. Transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster, C-130J Hercules, and IL-78 refueller joined in, along with Apache and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH Mk-I) — all flying in synchronised formations over the city skyline.

The Rafale’s low-altitude supersonic passes drew perhaps the loudest cheers of the afternoon, its roar echoing across the riverbanks.

Among the key highlights was a tribute formation dedicated to Operation Sindoor, followed by the much-awaited performance of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team. Entering from the Umananda Temple side, the nine-aircraft team painted the sky with tricolour smoke, executing complex manoeuvres including a DNA helix loop and a Trishul formation symbolising India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force. The pilots ended with a heart pierced by an arrow, a gesture of love and gratitude to the people of Guwahati.

The event concluded with the precision-drilled performance of the Air Warrior Drill Team “Arjun,” a 28-member unit that demonstrated exceptional coordination through rifle spinning and combat formations on the ground.

The crowd — a mix of families, students, and curious onlookers — braved the afternoon sun, some shielding themselves with umbrellas, yet unwilling to miss a moment. “This is something we’ve never seen before,” said a local college student. “It’s like the whole sky came alive for us.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a historic day for the Northeast. “Guwahati has never witnessed such a magnificent spectacle,” he said. “I thank the Indian Air Force for choosing our city for this celebration. It will inspire our youth to dream higher and join the IAF.”

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said the decision to hold the air show in Guwahati reflected the IAF’s deep connection with the region. “The Northeast has always played a crucial role in our operations and personnel strength,” he noted. “This show is our way of connecting with the people here and encouraging more young men and women to join the force.”

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, called the event a long-cherished dream. “We wanted to bring the Air Force closer to the people of the Northeast,” he said. “The energy, enthusiasm, and support we received today have been overwhelming. It truly shows the spirit of this region.”

As the final jets disappeared into the horizon, the crowd stood still for a moment, looking up — proud, awestruck, and inspired. For Guwahati, it was not just an air show; it was a moment of national pride written across the sky.