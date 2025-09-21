Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: Thousands Gather To Bid Final Farewell At Sarusajai Stadium - VIDEO | ANI

Guwahati: Assam plunged into mourning on Sunday as thousands of grieving fans filled the Sarusajai Sports Complex to bid a final farewell to cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg's last rites will be performed with full state honours on September 23 at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur outskirts of Guwahati city on National Highway enroute to Upper Assam. Assam govt will construct a memorial there later and the ashes of the legend will be taken to Jorhat where government will set up another memorial there, announced to press by the Chief Minister after a cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced that the Saru Sajai stadium would remain open through the night to allow admirers to pay their last respects on September 22 too.

Earlier in the morning the mortal remains of the beloved singer arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport early Sunday morning, returning to Assam one last time after his passing in Singapore on September 19. A flower-decked ambulance carried him through the city, as more than 10 lakhs of fans lined the roads with gamosas, flowers, and cut-outs, chanting “Jai Zubeen Da” and singing his songs in unison.

His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, accompanied by senior state officials, received the body at the airport. Police and security personnel walked ahead of the ambulance to clear the way, while Zubeen’s favourite open jeep — adorned with his portrait and accompanied by his musicians — joined the convoy, evoking memories of the journeys he often made to performances across the state.

Before being taken to the stadium, Zubeen’s body was placed at his Kahilipara residence for his family, including his 85-year-old father, to pay their respects. The scene was both intimate and overwhelming, as grief-stricken fans waited outside, echoing the sorrow felt across Assam.

By dawn, Sarusajai was overflowing with admirers, some of whom had travelled overnight from distant corners of the state. Inside the stadium, arrangements ensured a steady stream of visitors, each moment charged with raw emotion. One mourner, clutching a gamosa with “Z G Forever” woven into it, whispered through tears: “Why did you leave us so soon, Zubeen Da?”

Chief Minister Sarma, acknowledging the scale of the grief, wrote on X, “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today. On Monday also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

Zubeen Garg’s last journey has drawn comparisons to some of the largest funeral processions in history — with officials noting it was the fourth-largest worldwide, after those of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Assam cultural affairs minister Bimal Boraa told reporters told that more than 10 lakhs people gathered in Guwahati to pay their last respect to Zubeen Garg, which has been recorded as the fourth world’s largest funeral procession by Limca Book of Records.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Sarma visited Hatimura in Sonapur to inspect the proposed site for Zubeen’s samadhi. Accompanied by senior ministers, he reviewed arrangements and assured that the artist would be laid to rest with full state honours. “Zubeen’s family has also mentioned Sonapur,” said Minister Keshab Mahanta, adding, “We will give a peaceful farewell to the artiste.”

Locals expressed both grief and pride over the possibility of Hatimura being chosen. A resident of Dimoria remarked, “His passing saddens us, but we are proud that our land may become his final resting place. We will even offer sandalwood from our college’s 25-year-old tree for his cremation.”

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s footprints have been preserved at his Kahilipara residence as a permanent memory for future generations. The final decision on the samadhi site is expected to be announced after the state Cabinet meeting later today.

For over three decades, Zubeen Garg mesmerised generations with more than 38,000 songs in 40 languages and dialects, becoming the voice of Assamese identity and resilience. His passing leaves behind not just his family but millions of admirers who found in him more than a singer — a companion, a conscience, and a cultural bridge.

As night falls over Guwahati, Sarusajai remains lit with candle flames, voices in chorus, and tears in silence — a testament to how deeply Zubeen Da’s music still lives in the hearts of his people.