Assam: IIT-Guwahati Implements Initiatives To Enhance Student Wellbeing Following Recent Tragedies

IIT Guwahati | File Photo

Guwahati September 27: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) on Friday said it has implemented several initiatives for the wellbeing of its students. Director of IIT-Guwahati Prof Devendra Jalihal in a media statement said that addressing student wellbeing is a priority at the premier institute.

While mourning the recent loss of student lives on IIT-Guwahati campus, Prof Jalihal said the institute conducted a thorough investigation into each of the cases and identified several factors contributing to the tragic events.

He said that while many of the incidents were non-academic in nature, they, however, underscore the urgent need for enhanced support systems and preventative measures to safeguard the well-being of the students.

To address these concerns, Prof Jalihal said the institute has encouraged its students to come forward and discuss any challenges they may be facing, adding, a self-sustainable task force has been established to reach out to every student and provide the necessary support.

In addition to the existing counselling resources, Prof Jalihal said the institute is prioritising the establishment of dedicated counselling services at the hostel level.

On the other hand, to ensure the students receive timely academic guidance and support, he said the faculty advisory system has been strengthened.

Moreover, Prof Jalihal said to recognise the importance of understanding the students’ medical history, IIT-Guwahati is introducing a mandatory one-time medical checkup at the time of admission which will enable the institute to provide tailored support and ensure the students receive necessary care.

The Director further said IIT-Guwahati is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for all students and by prioritising student well-being and implementing these comprehensive measures the institute aims to prevent future tragedies and ensure the success of its students.

Earlier this month, a third-year BTech student of the institute was found dead in his hostel room. The death of the 21-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh triggered a massive protest by thousands of students of the institute who claimed that academic pressures led to their fellow student’s death.