 Assam Floods: Over 1 Lakh People Affected In 20 Districts, Massive Damage To Infrastructure Reported
According to the ASDMA flood report, "44707 people have been affected alone in the Nalbari district, followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, and 3840 people in the Barpeta district."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Assam's flood situation deteriorated on Wednesday due to the floods, which have affected roughly 1.20 lakh people in 20 districts. The water levels of various rivers are flowing above the danger level mark and have flooded new areas, according to reports from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) following the monsoon rainfall in Assam, other bordering states, and the neighbouring country Bhutan. On Wednesday, four embankments, 72 roads, and seven bridges were damaged by floodwaters.

Nearly 800 villages at risk

At the Road Bridge, Pagladiya at the Nt Road Crossing, and Puthimari River at the NH Road Crossing, the water levels of these rivers are flowing above the danger level mark.

In the districts of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, and Udalguri, 780 villages under 45 revenue villages are affected by flooding, and urban flooding has also been reported in those districts.

Thousands move into relief camps

A total of 2091 persons have sought refuge in relief camps in the districts of Baksa, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and Tamulpur, which were established by the district administration.

On Wednesday, the NDRF, SDRF, and Fire & Emergency Services are also working to rescue 1280 individuals from flood-affected areas.

