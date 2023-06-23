Assam Floods: Nearly 5 Lakh People Affected In 22 Districts

Assam Floods | Twitter

Nearly 4.96 lakh people have been severely affected in 22 districts of Assam as the flood situation deteriorated on Thursday. One person died in Tamulpur after drowning in flood waters. According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation in Bajali is more worst as nearly 2.60 lakh people have been affected in the district followed by 77702 people affected in Nalbari, 65221 people in Barpeta, 25613 people in Lakhimpur, 24023 people in Baksa, 19208 people in Tamulpur, 13704 people in Darrang, 6538 people in Kokrajhar district.

Over 1000 villages affected

The flood waters have submerged 14091.90 hectares of cropland in the flood-hit districts. 1366 villages under 58 revenue circles in Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur district have affected in the deluge.

#AssamFloods situation is grim as more than 4,95,000 people are still reeling under deluge across 22 districts.



Total of 1366 villages of 58 revenue circles have affected due to flood, and 14091 hectares of crop area has been damaged across the state.

Following the torrential rain, the water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in the Jorhat district and at Dhubri, Beki River at Road Bridge, Manas River at Nh Road Crossing, Pagladiya River at Nt Road Crossing, Puthimaririver at Nh Road Crossing.

Relief camps established, over 3 lakh animals affected

On the other hand, the district administration has set up 83 relief camps, and 79 relief distribution centres in 11 flood-hit districts and 14035 people have taken shelter in these relief camps. Many others have taken shelter on roads, highlands, and embankments.

People resort to fishing with nets on the main road



Along with the waves, fishes are readily on the roads#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/uwohrUPqO8 — Nibir Deka (@nibirdeka) June 22, 2023

The ASDMA flood report also stated that 3,46,639 domestic animals have also been affected due to the flood. NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency services, and Civil Defence personnel are engaged in rescue operations and in the last 24 hours they have rescued 561 flood-affected people.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, the flood waters breached 10 embankments and damaged 3 other embankments, 92 roads, 3 bridges, several Anganwadi centres, irrigation canals, and culverts.