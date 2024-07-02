Assam Floods: IAF Rescues 13 Fishermen Stranded On Brahmaputra Island

Dibrugarh: The Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 13 fishermen marooned on a small island in the middle of the Brahmaputra north of Dibrugarh in Assam due to a rise in the water level of the river, officials said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "IAF rescued 13 marooned survivors from a small island in the flooded Brahmaputra, north of Dibrugarh in Assam."

The IAF said that a Mi-17 IV helicopter from AFS Mohanbari flew in challenging weather conditions on July 2 and undertook the rescue operation from a marshy piece of land.

"The coordinated efforts of Pilot and Flt Gunner ensured prompt and safe boarding of 13 survivors. Emergency first aid was provided by the Indian Air Force after the rescue," the Indian Air Force said.

Attempts Made By Personnel Of NDRF, SDRF, & Inland Water Transport Boast

Previously personnel of NDRF, SDRF, and Inland Water Transport boats had attempted to rescue the fishermen who had been stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra since Friday. The rising water level and extreme current of the river prevented the rescue efforts, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Kaziranga National Park in Assam has turned critical as the flood waters inundated 95 forest camps. There are a total of 233 camps in the park. As a result of the flooding, the authorities have vacated six camps.

According to the park authority, the flood waters have submerged all 34 camps in the Agratoli range, 20 in the Kaziranga range, 10 in the Bagori range, 5 in the Burapahar range, 6 in the Bokakhat range, and 20 in the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Statement Of Sonali Ghosh On Flood Situation In The Kaziranga National Park

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, said that a wooden bridge near the Moshguli Camp in Agoratoli Range was washed away by floodwaters on Monday, July 1.

"Herds of elephants have started moving towards Karbi Anglong through the Hati Dandi corridor. Heavy traffic diversion has been requested for the NH 715 stretch under Nagaon and Golaghat districts. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has also been issued," Ghosh said.

On Monday the ASDMA said that 19 districts- Kamrup, Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Darrang, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Biswanath, Jorhat- were affected by the floods. It said that all the rivers flowing through the state had crossed the danger mark at several places.

PM Modi Assures CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Of Full Cooperation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a telephone conversation, assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of full cooperation from the Centre in tackling the flood situation in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had briefed the Prime Minister about the relief measures being taken by the State.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. I explained him that Assam is experiencing a second wave of floods this year due to heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and part of our upper Assam districts. I also briefed him about the relief measures undertaken by the state government," Sarma said in a post on X on Monday, June 1.

"He assured me of full cooperation from the Government of India in this hour of crisis," he added.

Assam Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday visited Hatimura area under Kaliabor Sub-Division in Nagaon district where the flood waters washed away a portion of an embankment near sluice gate.

The Assam Minister said that, the administration is constantly monitoring the situation and providing safe shelter to nearby people.