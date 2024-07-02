Assam Floods: Situation Continues To Be Grim With Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level; Over 6 Lakh People In 19 Districts Affected

Villagers move to a safer place from a flood affected area, in Morigaon district od Assam | PTI

Guwahati: Flood situation in the state of Assam continues to remain grim as continuous heavy rainfall has lead to severe waterlogging with several parts of the state submerged in accumulated water. With as many as 8 rivers in the state flowing above the danger level, the state is no where near normalcy as the residents are struggling to cope with the situation. Over 6 lakh people in 19 districts of the state are affected, with over 40 rain related accidental deaths reported in the state. Rescue and relief work is underway in full swing.

The flood situation in Assam is grim, with over 6.44 lakh people affected in 19 districts.



At least eight rivers are flowing above the danger mark, with the Brahmaputra breaching its highest flood level at Nematighat in Jorhat district. #Assam #Flood #Rain pic.twitter.com/uQnxwz0zYR — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 2, 2024

India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Assam in July 2.

Earlier on July 1, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma offering all the help from Centre that is needed. Chief Minister took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "We want to reassure the people of Assam that the State Government and Government of India will provide all help to those affected by floods. All MLAs have been asked to stay in their constituencies. Sharing an update on the flood situation."

Visuals of several places in Assam being inundated are continuously surfacing.

Many areas of Dibrugarh have been inundated as the water is flowing above the danger mark in River Brahmaputra. The commuters are facing difficulties. The floodwater also entered into the CRPF campus. Locals said that the situation is so in the last 3 days with continuous rains worsening it.

Watch video here

VIDEO | Assam Flood: Many areas of Dibrugarh have been inundated as the water is flowing above the danger mark in River Brahmaputra. The commuters are facing difficulties. The floodwater also entered into the CRPF campus. Locals said that the situation is so in the last 3 days… pic.twitter.com/Bejo1bWsVh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2024

Watch visuals coming from Morigaon of Assam

#WATCH | Morigaon, Assam: The flood situation deteriorated on Monday after the waters of the Brahmaputra River spread to villages pic.twitter.com/qxNT1jgt1q — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Floodwater entered areas of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Mangaldoi. Officials were seen using boats to commute inside. The flood situation is grim in Assam with over 6 lakh affected in 19 districts.

VIDEO | Assam: Floodwater has entered areas of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve in Mangaldoi. Officials were seen using boats to commute inside. The flood situation is grim in Assam with over 6 lakh affected in 19 districts. pic.twitter.com/V9XHsZWAAs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2024

Here are visuals coming from Sonitpur

VIDEO | Several villages affected by flood in Assam's Sonitpur district. #AssamFloods #AssamNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/W3ePwQ1lbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2024

As per a PTI report, "At least eight rivers were flowing above the danger mark, with the Brahmaputra breaching its highest flood level at Nematighat in Jorhat district. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, army, air force and local administration, were engaged in rescue operations, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said. A total of 6,44,128 people are reeling under the deluge, as Kamrup, Golaghat, Majuli, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon, Udalguri, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Darrang, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Biswanath and Jorhat have been inundated by flood waters, it said. The death count in this year's flood, storm and landslides has reached 45 with the latest fatality, the bulletin said."

#SpearCorps, #IndianArmy, @sdma_assam, and @ComdtSdrf, jointly carried out relentless rescue & relief operations in the flood affected areas in Dhemaji District of #Assam and East Siang district of #ArunachalPradesh.

Over 35 citizens were evacuated, provided critical aid &… pic.twitter.com/xLxSYQ8kzw — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Addl District Magistrate, Kalibor has issued an order as heavy rainfall and flood situation maroons animals creating of possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit.

Assam: Addl District Magistrate, Kalibor issues order as heavy rainfall and flood situation maroons animals creating of possibility of injury and death due to vehicular hit.



"Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 km per hour as and where the same has been… pic.twitter.com/DhpMhjQkEZ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

The statement said, "Speed of vehicles of any type must not exceed 20 or 40 km per hour as and where the same has been prescribed on the stretch of NH 715 (Old NH 37)."