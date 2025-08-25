Noida Dowry Murder: Victim's Brother-In-Law Held, Making It The Third Arrest In Case | X/@justiceserved_234566

Greater Noida: The Noida Police on Monday, August 25, arrested the brother-in-law of a 28-year-old woman identified as Nikki Bhati, in connection with her murder, making it the third arrest in the case.

Nikki was reportedly set ablaze by her husband at their Greater Noida home after repeated demands for dowry.

Third Accused Held

According to officials, Nikki’s brother-in-law was held on Monday for his role in dowry demands. Her husband, Vipin Bhati, was arrested on Saturday, August 23, followed by his mother, Daya Bhati, on Sunday, August 24. The father-in-law remains absconding. Police said all four in-laws were named in the case, filed on the basis of a complaint by Nikki’s elder sister, Kanchan.

Police further confirmed that Vipin Bhati attempted to escape custody on Sunday and was shot in the leg during an encounter. He had earlier been seen in videos, shared widely on social media, assaulting his wife. Hours before the incident, he posted emotional messages on Instagram, writing, “Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki.”

Child’s Account and Sister’s Allegations

The incident unfolded in the Sirsa area of Greater Noida, where Nikki was allegedly beaten before being set on fire. Her young son, who witnessed the act, told local media, “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter.”

Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, also claimed she was assaulted that night. “They asked us to get Rs 36 lakh from our home. They told me, ‘We have got dowry for one, what about the other?’” she alleged. Both sisters, married into the same family, were subjected to dowry-related harassment since Nikki’s marriage in 2016, Kanchan added.

Badly injured, Nikki was first taken to Fortis Hospital by neighbours and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died en route on Thursday. Following her death, protests erupted outside Kasna police station, with residents demanding strict action and carrying placards calling for “Justice for Nikki.”