Assam CM to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 'Adani' tweet

Image credit: Google

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday said he would file a defamation case against Congress’ Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on ‘Adani’.

Sarma said that he would file the case after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam on April 14.

“Whatever Rahul Gandhi has tweeted is defamatory and once PM Modi goes back from Assam, a case will be filed against Gandhi after April 14,” mentioned the Assam Chief Minister.

It may be noted that taking to Twitter, Gandhi has taken names of former Congress leaders including Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jyotiraditya Schindia, Gulam Nabi Azad, Anil Antony and Kiran Reddy and connected them with Adani.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sarma, responding to Gandhi's tweet, had earlier said, “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the Court of Law.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s visit to Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that along with AIIMS Guwahati, the Prime Minister will dedicate 3 other medical colleges set up at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar on April 14.

“1.2 crore beneficiaries will get PM Ayushman Bharat and CM Ayushman Assam cards on the same day. Guwahati is undergoing a huge transformation towards being a gateway of SE Asia. On April 14, PM Modi will lay the foundation for Palashbari-Sualkuchi bridge over Brahmaputra. Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge is likely to be completed by 2023-24,” further added Biswa Sarma.