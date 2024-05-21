 Caught On Camera: Gang Of Thieves Uses Luxury Car To Lift Goats At Night In Ghaziabad
Efforts are being made to identify the thieves through the viral CCTV footage.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced online showing a gang of thieves getting out of a car to steal goats.

At first, it may be unbelievable for many that someone with a car could indulge in such activities.

According to reports, in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a group of thieves have left many bewildered with their modus operandi for stealing goats.

These thieves come out on the roads at night in luxury cars. Whenever they see goats, they stealthily lift them, take them to their car, and flee.

One of the thefts was caught on camera. The incident is said to have happened in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

The video shows an expensive car stopping on the main road adjoining a narrow alley.

Then, a man comes out of the car, picks up a goat, and goes back to the car with the animal.

According to reports, in the last few days, around 27 goats have been stolen by this gang of thieves.

The police have registered an FIR in this matter and started an investigation.

In a similar incident on May 9, thieves stole 13 goats from a house in Jaavli village. The value of the goats is estimated to be worth Rs 3 lakh.

