Medinipur Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule

Out of 42 in West Bengal, Medinipur is a key parliamentary constituency due to the absence of a stronghold, with parties frequently changing through each election, and is set to witness polls on May 25th during the 6th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

This constituency is a general category constituency and has a literacy rate of 70.12 percent. It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Purba Medinipur, which includes Egra constituency; and Paschim Medinipur, which includes Dantan, Keshiary, Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur, and Medinipur assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency, whereas the Trinamool Congress secured the rest six constituencies. As per the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this parliamentary seat is approximately 12,72,680 and 3,99,699, which is around 76.1 percent and 23.9 percent, respectively.

Competitors

June Malia from the Trinamool Congress, Agnimitra Paul from the BJP, and Biplab Kumar from the CPI(M), among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, are set to contest against each other in this key parliamentary seat. The BJP is eyeing a second consecutive win in this parliamentary constituency this election.

Previous Result

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, with 6,85,433 votes and 48.62 percent of the vote share, defeated the AITC’s Manas Ranjan Bhunia with 88,952 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the AITC’s Sandhya Roy, with 1,84,666 marginal votes, defeated the CPI(M)’s Prabodh Panda, securing 5,79,860 votes and 46.52 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 48,017 marginal votes, Dipak Kumar Ghosh from the AITC was defeated by the CPI(M)’s Prabodh Panda with 4,93,021 votes and 47.29 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.