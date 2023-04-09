 Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Congress’s final list expected soon
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi reaches Mallikarjun Kharge's residence; Congress’s final list expected soon

Congress is yet to announce the names of candidates for 58 seats in Karnataka

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge to attend a meeting of senior Congress leaders regarding the selection of candidates for the Karnataka elections.

Congress yet to announce candidates for 58 seats

Congress is yet to announce the names of candidates for 58 seats in Karnataka. With the Karnataka Assembly polls drawing near, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed a fifth working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the form of former Lok Sabha BN Chandrappa.

While Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is the KPCC president, the party already has 4 other working presidents in the form of Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed and Satish Jarkiholi.

Chandrappa was elected a Lok Sabha member from Chitradurga in 2014-19.

Karnataka to vote on May 10

Elections in Karnataka are slated to be held in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

The ruling BJP currently holds a majority in the Assembly with 119 seats while the Congress and the JD(S) have 75 and 28 seats respectively.

All three key political players in the state -- BJP, Congress and the JD(S) -- have been exchanging barbs as their poll campaign moves through the gears. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi's campaign visit to Kolar postponed for second time
article-image

