 Uttar Pradesh: 3 Teenagers Booked For Raping & Thrashing 10-Yr-Old Boy Herding Buffaloes In Shahjahanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 3 Teenagers Booked For Raping & Thrashing 10-Yr-Old Boy Herding Buffaloes In Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Teenagers Booked For Raping & Thrashing 10-Yr-Old Boy Herding Buffaloes In Shahjahanpur

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image

Bareilly: Three teenagers have been charged with raping and thrashing a 10-year-old boy herding buffaloes in a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur city.

FIR Filed

An FIR has been filed under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Boy Reveals The Truth Behind The Pain

Reports said the boy returned home on Saturday with a broken hand after the incident but did not inform his family about the alleged rape. During treatment, he complained of severe pain and eventually revealed the truth after his grandfather questioned him.

Read Also
Kerala High Court Upholds Death Sentence In 2016 Dalit Law Student Rape-Murder Case
article-image

The family later contacted the police and also lodged an FIR.

Official Statement Of SSP Of Shahjahanpur

SSP Shahjahanpur Ashok Kumar Meena said all three accused named in the FIR are minors.

“They have been traced and we are taking necessary action and will send them to juvenile homes. The survivor’s statement has been recorded and the investigation will be completed soon,” he said.

He said that the Circle Officer (City) Saumya Pandey is investigating the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Without "Jungle Raj," Bihar's per capita income would have more than doubled: Sitharaman targets RJD

Without

Gujarat Tragedy: 4 Minor Girls Drown After Slipping Into Deep Waters Of Bortalav Lake In Bhavnagar;...

Gujarat Tragedy: 4 Minor Girls Drown After Slipping Into Deep Waters Of Bortalav Lake In Bhavnagar;...

Pune Killer Porche: NCPCR Chairperson Warns About Keeping The Identity Of The Minor Hidden

Pune Killer Porche: NCPCR Chairperson Warns About Keeping The Identity Of The Minor Hidden

Karnataka: 55-Yr-Old Farmer Commits Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Woman Moneylender Over...

Karnataka: 55-Yr-Old Farmer Commits Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Woman Moneylender Over...

Ghatal Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Ghatal Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule