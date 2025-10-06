 Assam CM Launches ‘Shraddhanjali’ Scheme To Bring Back Bodies Of Residents Who Die Outside The State - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam CM Launches ‘Shraddhanjali’ Scheme To Bring Back Bodies Of Residents Who Die Outside The State - VIDEO

Assam CM Launches ‘Shraddhanjali’ Scheme To Bring Back Bodies Of Residents Who Die Outside The State - VIDEO

The 'Shraddhanjali' scheme is an initiative to ensure the dignified return of the bodies of those who died outside the state to their family members, Sarma said at the launch here.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a scheme to bring back the mortal remains of people from the state who die outside.

"The 'Shraddhanjali' scheme is an initiative to ensure the dignified return of the bodies of those who died outside the state to their family members,' Sarma said at the launch here.

It will be implemented by the state's Home and Political Department in coordination with the Assam Police.

The scheme, however, will not be applicable to "financially well-off families or those who are capable of making their own arrangements", he said.

FPJ Shorts
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Jhelum Monday Weekly Draw
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect
OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect

Patients going to other states for medical treatment will also not be covered under the scheme, the chief minister said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave

'What is your right?': SC Pulls Up Husband Of Russian Woman Found Living In Gokarna Cave

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 06, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 06, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, Oct 06, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-23 Monday...

Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?

Explained: Internet Blackout, Curfew Imposed For 36 Hours — Why Is Cuttack Under Lockdown?