 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAssam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute

Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrived from Singapore on Air India Flight AI 2116 before being flown to Guwahati on a special chartered aircraft.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute | X/@manabdeka

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a floral tribute to singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg after receiving his mortal remains at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.

According to ANI, Sarma reached New Delhi on Saturday evening and placed a floral wreath and a traditional gamocha on the coffin carrying the embalmed body at around 12.55 am. Union Minister of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, senior officials of the Assam and Union governments, and admirers were also present at the venue.

CM Sarma Sings 'Mayabini' in Tribute

Before the coffin was moved, Sarma joined others in singing Garg’s popular track Mayabini, which the late singer had once requested people to sing after his passing.

The mortal remains arrived from Singapore on Air India Flight AI 2116 before being flown to Guwahati on a special chartered aircraft. Garg, aged 52, drowned on Friday while swimming at Lazarus Island, Singapore, where he had travelled for the North East India Festival.

Last Rites of the Singer

The Assam government has declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22, during which all official entertainment, ceremonial events and celebrations will remain suspended. Essential service activities under Sewa Saptah will continue, while other functions stand postponed.

Sarma said the mortal remains would be taken directly to Garg’s Kharghuli residence from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, urging fans not to gather there to allow the family privacy. The body will then be placed at Sarusajai Sports Complex and later at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for the public to pay homage.

Hundreds of admirers had already assembled outside the Guwahati airport on Saturday, leading to a scuffle in which police carried out a mild lathi charge, ANI reported.

The Chief Minister disclosed that Garg had initially worn a life jacket before removing it, calling it oversized. He was later found floating in the sea and was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital despite attempts at resuscitation.

The venue for Garg’s cremation will be finalised after consultations with his family and various organisations, with the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday evening.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute
'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After H1-B Visa Fee Hike
'Bigger Problem Is Stunning Silence Of Union Govt': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray After H1-B Visa Fee Hike
Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH
Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH
US President Donald Trump Demands Taliban Return Bagram Air Base, Warns Of ‘Bad Things’ If Afghanistan Refuses Handover
US President Donald Trump Demands Taliban Return Bagram Air Base, Warns Of ‘Bad Things’ If Afghanistan Refuses Handover
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings...

Pakistan Opens Fire At LOC Ahead Of Asia Cup Game, India Responds With 20 Rounds, Says Report

Pakistan Opens Fire At LOC Ahead Of Asia Cup Game, India Responds With 20 Rounds, Says Report

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Mortal Remains Of Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg In Delhi; Video

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Mortal Remains Of Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg In Delhi; Video

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Cyberattack On European Service Provider Disrupts Check-In,...

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory As Cyberattack On European Service Provider Disrupts Check-In,...

UP ATS Arrests 3 Bhiwandi Youths For Allegedly Raising Funds For Palestine

UP ATS Arrests 3 Bhiwandi Youths For Allegedly Raising Funds For Palestine