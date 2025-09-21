Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains At Delhi Airport, Sings ‘Mayabini’ In Tribute | X/@manabdeka

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a floral tribute to singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg after receiving his mortal remains at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in the early hours of Sunday, September 21.



According to ANI, Sarma reached New Delhi on Saturday evening and placed a floral wreath and a traditional gamocha on the coffin carrying the embalmed body at around 12.55 am. Union Minister of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, senior officials of the Assam and Union governments, and admirers were also present at the venue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Sarma Sings 'Mayabini' in Tribute



Before the coffin was moved, Sarma joined others in singing Garg’s popular track Mayabini, which the late singer had once requested people to sing after his passing.



The mortal remains arrived from Singapore on Air India Flight AI 2116 before being flown to Guwahati on a special chartered aircraft. Garg, aged 52, drowned on Friday while swimming at Lazarus Island, Singapore, where he had travelled for the North East India Festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last Rites of the Singer



The Assam government has declared three days of state mourning from September 20 to 22, during which all official entertainment, ceremonial events and celebrations will remain suspended. Essential service activities under Sewa Saptah will continue, while other functions stand postponed.



Sarma said the mortal remains would be taken directly to Garg’s Kharghuli residence from Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, urging fans not to gather there to allow the family privacy. The body will then be placed at Sarusajai Sports Complex and later at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex for the public to pay homage.



Hundreds of admirers had already assembled outside the Guwahati airport on Saturday, leading to a scuffle in which police carried out a mild lathi charge, ANI reported.



The Chief Minister disclosed that Garg had initially worn a life jacket before removing it, calling it oversized. He was later found floating in the sea and was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital despite attempts at resuscitation.



The venue for Garg’s cremation will be finalised after consultations with his family and various organisations, with the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday evening.