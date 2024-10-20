 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 In Guwahati
ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 on Sunday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

He addressed criticism from opposition parties, including Congress and AIUDF, stating that Mission Basundhara is intended to grant land rights to the indigenous people of the state.

"The opposition political parties, Congress and AIUDF, criticised us, but we informed them that Mission Basundhara is an initiative to provide land rights to the indigenous people of the state," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) of Assam posted on X: "The State Government, led by HCM Dr @himantabiswa, is committed to simplifying administrative processes for citizens. The Revenue Department's launch of Digidoc, a digital directory for non-registrable and optionally registrable documents, will streamline services, reduce processing time, and enhance public convenience. This initiative highlights the government's dedication to improving accessibility and efficiency."

Mission Basundhara 1.0 was originally launched on October 2, 2021, followed by Mission Basundhara 2.0 in November 2022.

What Is CMAAA 2.0?

On Friday, the Assam CM also launched Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) 2.0 at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

According to a release, under CMAAA 1.0, the state government's flagship entrepreneurial support initiative, Rs 510 crores were distributed to 25,238 budding entrepreneurs across the state. CMAAA 2.0 is an extension of this mission, designed to further boost entrepreneurship in Assam, with 75,000 beneficiaries to be selected.

CM Sarma emphasised the state government's commitment to fostering a new era of entrepreneurship in Assam, where empowered youth will be encouraged to launch their ventures.

Under CMAAA 2.0, selected beneficiaries will receive Rs 5 lakhs for the Professional Course Category and Rs 2 lakhs for the Non-professional Course Category, distributed in two instalments as entrepreneurship incentives.

