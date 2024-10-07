Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Declares State’s Recruitment Efforts As Historic, Aiming For 1.7 Lakh Jobs By 2026; VIDEO

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Guwahati, October 7: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that Assam has made history in providing job opportunities for youth, marking a first for any government since Independence.

He stated that no previous administration had ever offered such large-scale employment opportunities to the youth of Assam, and that his government’s five years would be remembered as a “golden period” in this regard.

असम में 2021 में हमने 1 लाख सरकारी नौकरियाँ देने का संकल्प किया था। लेकिन 2026 तक हम 1.7 लाख सरकारी नौकरियाँ देंगे। आज 400 युवाओं को नौकरी देकर, कुल 1.25 लाख नौकरियाँ दी जा चुकी हैं। इतनी नौकरियाँ देने के बावजूद, इनमें से एक पर भी भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप नहीं लगा है | pic.twitter.com/2GZ1OfeoiJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2024

“Since Independence, no government has issued as many recruitment letters to the youth. This marks a golden era in Assam's recruitment history,” said the Chief Minister during an event where he distributed recruitment letters to 385 youth at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium in Bhangagarh, on Monday.

Inching towards 2 lakh Govt jobs 👨‍🎓



Our Govt believes in working non-stop for the people of Assam. Moving forward from laurels of giving 1 lakh jobs, we have now set our target on completing 1.7 lakh Govt jobs by 2026.



Distributed appointment letters to 385 candidates today. pic.twitter.com/6j86DPnfrc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 7, 2024

He further added that with the distribution of 385 recruitment letters, his government has successfully completed over 1,25,000 recruitments, with an additional 40,000 currently in progress across the Police Department, ADRE, Education Department, and others.

“We aim to finalise these recruitments by May 10, 2025, bringing the total to over 150,000, potentially reaching 160,000. In the fifth year of our government, we will strive to appoint another 10,000 to 15,000 youth, raising the total to 170,000,” added Chief Minister Sarma.

“These recruitments are transparent, and the youth have confidence in us because there are no legal cases against these processes in court. This instils trust and is a significant achievement,” he said.

