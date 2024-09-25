'42 Lakh People Have Joined BJP In Assam,' Says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Wednesday that 42 lakh people have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state during the ongoing membership drive of the party.

Speaking to media persons on BJP's membership drive, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Right now in Assam (in the membership drive program) we have reached 42 lakhs so far. Our target is to make it 50 lakhs. Hopefully, we will reach 50 lakhs by the next week ..."

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister took to social media platform X to celebrate the historic milestone of the party.

"With 40 lakh members, BJP Sadasyata 2024 crosses a historic milestone in Assam. This reflects the people's support for our uncompromising approach to Vikas & Virasat," read the Assam Chief Minister's post.

As the #BJPSadasyata2024 campaign in Assam surpasses the 40 lakh milestone, I congratulated my fellow karyakartas for their exceptional hard work. We won’t rest until we fulfill Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay’s dream of taking our party’s ideology to every home.



In 2019, the party had just over 18 lakh members in Assam, with the BJP's membership drive, the party has over 40 lakh members. The party's membership drive will continue till September 25.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Gratitude

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked the BJP's Assam General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das, party's state President and MLA Bhabesh Kalita, and all the workers of the party in his post. The Chief Minister said on September 13 that the state unit had enrolled over 20 lakh people in just 9 days.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed that 4 lakh people have joined the party in the state.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP's 2024 membership drive by renewing his membership on September 2. The new membership drive was launched in New Delhi with PM Modi getting the certificate for the renewal of his membership from BJP president JP Nadda.