Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives road roller during 'drugs-free' campaign in Nagaon; watch video

In one of the initiatives taken by the Assam government to dispose off the seized drugs, the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday drove a bulldozer during a programme on 'Seized Drugs Disposal' in Nagaon.
The Assam CM in a video shared by news agency ANI could be seen driving the road-roller over the drugs spread over the road as a part of the campaign initiated by the state government.
The state government in a bid to free Assam from the clutches of drugs cartel, and ensuring safety of the youth has planned to implement this initiative in many parts of the state.
As part of the campaign, seized drugs worth Rs 170 crore were burnt in public functions in four districts of the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has taken a zero tolerance policy against the drug menace and illegal trades of narcotics.
The CM informed that since the present government assumed office on May 10, as many as 874 cases of drug peddling have been registered, 1,493 drug dealers have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 170 crore have been seized from different parts of the state. Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said that in the last two months, Assam Police have seized 19 kg heroin, 14 kg opium, 1,920 kg morphine, 33,014 poppy straw, 8,276 kg ganja, 67,650 bottles of cough syrup, 12,93,000 high stimulating tablets, Rs 1 crore in cash, foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 13,630, fake Indian currency worth Rs 6.80 lakh and destroyed cannabis (ganja) plantation in 31 bighas of land.
These seized drugs were burnt in public ceremonies in Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Hojai and Nagaon districts.
Appreciating the Assam Police for their act of bravery, Sarma said that drugs adversely affect many families, posing a serious threat to the future of the younger generation. "Drugs are mostly smuggled in from Myanmar. Hundreds of youth are being led astray in Assam with various drugs," Sarma said.
The Chief Minister further said that in spite of strong police action, drug dealers continue to work in connivance with some bad elements within the system.
Considering the nefarious design, the Chief Minister said the police have been given full operational freedom within the ambit of law to act firmly and decisively against the drug dealers so that the society can be rid of this menace.
