Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma drives road roller during 'drugs-free' campaign in Nagaon; watch video

In one of the initiatives taken by the Assam government to dispose off the seized drugs, the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday drove a bulldozer during a programme on 'Seized Drugs Disposal' in Nagaon.

The Assam CM in a video shared by news agency ANI could be seen driving the road-roller over the drugs spread over the road as a part of the campaign initiated by the state government.

The state government in a bid to free Assam from the clutches of drugs cartel, and ensuring safety of the youth has planned to implement this initiative in many parts of the state.

As part of the campaign, seized drugs worth Rs 170 crore were burnt in public functions in four districts of the state on Saturday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government has taken a zero tolerance policy against the drug menace and illegal trades of narcotics.