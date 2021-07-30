Assam Board Exam 2021: HSLC (Class 10) result declared on sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has declared Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result 2021 based on the alternative assessment scheme.

Class 10 results are available on websites – results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in and assamresult.in while Class 12 results will be announced on ahsec.nic.in and esultsassam.nic.in.

The websites can get crashed due to the load on the server.

Assam High Madrasa (AHM) results have also been declared today.

For Class 10 students, results will be declared based on 40 per cent from Class 9 exams, 40 per cent marks from Class 10 exams and 20 per cent based on internal assessment of students and other factors.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given the opportunity to appear for the exams whenever they are held.

Two committees were earlier set up on Friday, June 25, by the Assam government to propose procedures to evaluate students of Class 10 and 12 in view of the cancellation of this year's state board examinations due to COVID-19.

The SEBA conducts the Class 10 examinations, and the AHSEC holds the Class 12 tests.

