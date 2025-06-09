 Assam Assembly Renames Dibrugarh Airport As Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport (VIDEO)
Assam Assembly Renames Dibrugarh Airport As Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport (VIDEO)

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Dibrugarh Airport |

Guwahati: The Assam Legislative Assembly, on Monday, unanimously passed the resolution to rename Dibrugarh Airport as Dr Bhupen Hazarika Airport on a special one day session.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresing the House said, “...This will be a befitting tribute to the legacy of the Bharat Ratna, whose contributions to Assam and Bharat are unparalleled.”

During the special session of the Assembly, the Chief Minister announced a series of events and initiatives to mark the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

“On September 8 this year, we will begin the celebrations with a grand event at Khanapara in Guwahati, where 1,000 youth will sing ‘Axom Amar Rupahi’ in unison,” Sarma said.

The next phase of the celebrations will be spread across locations closely associated with Hazarika’s life and work — including Arunachal Pradesh, where he was born and spent his early years, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, where he pursued his professional career and enjoyed a large fan base. Events will also be held in these states to highlight his pan-Indian appeal.

The centenary celebrations will conclude on September 8, 2026, with a mega event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, he added.

“The book on Dr Hazarika will be translated into 23 Indian languages and distributed to colleges, universities, libraries and institutions across the country. Our aim is to ensure that the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika reaches every Indian household,” Sarma said, adding that 10 lakh copies would be distributed in the state itself.

