Assam Assembly polls 2021: Games of secularism, communalism caused great damage to country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BJP works for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism.

He was speaking at the election rally in Assam's Tamulpur. PM Modi also said that games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country.

"We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it's called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "the 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) has been disclosed. On the basis of my political experience, and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA government in Assam. They can't bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence."

A voter turnout of 76 and 75 per cent was registered in the first two phases of the assembly elections held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The third and final phase of polling will be held on April 6.